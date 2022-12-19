Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Work On New Album

Band promo

Greta Van Fleet says they are wrapping up work on their forthcoming, third full-length studio album, the follow-up to their 2021 effort "The Battle At Garden's Gate".

Heavy Consequence asked the band about progress on the album on the "black carpet" at Metallica's The Helping Hands Concert & Auction in Los Angeles on December 16th.

Drummer Danny Wagner told the publication, "We are wrapping it up as we speak. It's nearing completion, and we're very excited about it.

Bassist Sam Kiszka added, "It's conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound. But expanding on that, because we're the best musicians we've ever been."

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized (2022 In Review)

Greta Van Fleet Forced To Postpone More Concerts As Josh Recovers

Greta Van Fleet Postpone More Shows As Josh Kiszka Recovers From Injury

Greta Van Fleet Frontman Ruptures Eardrum

Greta Van Fleet Music and Merch

News > Greta Van Fleet