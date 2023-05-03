Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video

Album art

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet has released a video for "Meeting The Master", the lead single from the band's forthcoming album, "Starcatcher." "'Meeting The Master' peers into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher," says the group. "Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision. It's an exotic spiritual journey. A dark comedy that inevitably ends in chaos."

Due July 21, Greta Van Fleet recorded their third studio album with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar) at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville.

"Starcatcher" marks the follow-up to 2021's "The Battle at Garden's Gate", which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 while simultaneously topping several US rock charts.

Greta Van Fleet will play Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival on May 5 and the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on May 6; a North American tour in support of the new album will begin in Nashville, TN on July 24.

Watch the "Meeting The Master" video here.

