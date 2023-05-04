Gringo Star 'Hanging Around' With New Single

(Clarion Call) On June 2 Atlanta's Gringo Star will release their anticipated new album On and On And Gone via My Anxious Mouth. Today the band is sharing the "Hanging Around," the final pre-release single from the upcoming release.

The track follows singles "Stand And Turn Away" and "Told You Once Before" which can be shared on all streaming services. "Hanging Around" debuted today at Rock And Roll Globe and is all streaming platforms now for any playlist shares. Rock And Roll Globe on the song, "'Hanging Around' is fantastic tune that sounds like some kind of lost session between Elvis Costello and The Attractions and Del Shannon."

On the track the band's Nick Furgiuele adds, "I wrote 'Hanging Around' during the pandemic because we weren't touring or playing much and it was about wanting to see all our friends we've made over the years on the road. And really it's just a song about lifelong friendships."

Gringo Star will be performing this weekend at Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta and has several North American shows in May and early June before heading overseas for an EU / UK summer tour.

Gringo Star have made a name for themselves as one of Atlanta's most valuable rock & roll exports, carrying the torch for hazy, psychedelic garage rock in a city primarily valued for its contributions to hip-hop. Brothers Nick and Peter Furgiuele are the constant creative force of Gringo Star, and have outlasted wave after wave of buzz bands and indie blog darlings, carving their own career path through constant reinvention and an unparalleled work ethic, amassing a loyal and enthusiastic international fanbase along the way. Their mind-bending take on doo-wop inspired R&B and British Invasion rock & roll has garnered praise from the likes of Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, Paste Magazine, KEXP & more, and landed them on bills alongside everyone from Cat Power and Feist to The Black Angels and Weezer, not to mention tours with Wavves, And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, and their Atlanta-based contemporaries Black Lips.

Though the band's 2008 album, All Y'all serves as the start of Gringo Star's storied career, the band's core songwriting duo, the Furgiuele brothers, have been playing together since they were kids, born into a family with strong ties to Georgia music history. "Our grandad started out in radio in the '40s and '50s in Columbus, GA.," Nick explains. "He was a huge promoter of R&B back when it was still super segregated, and he was playing black music and putting on shows with Little Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers, a lot of Gospel shows. So we grew up hearing all these stories, listening to all this music. Our grandfather was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame posthumously. And my grandma-all her photo albums are like Jackie Wilson shirtless backstage, hanging out."

With their family's R&B connections and their young obsession with early rock & roll, it wasn't long before the two brothers started making music themselves. When Nick was 15 and Peter just 11, they picked up bass and drums, respectively, formed a rhythm section and joined their first garage band. "We played together in the house and messed around on a little two-track," Nick says. "We've been writing songs together since before Peter was a teenager. We even played his 8th-grade dance."

Eventually, the brothers formed Gringo Star and began the career that has come to define their last decade. All Y'all and Count Yer Lucky Stars forced the world to pay attention. 2013's Floating Out To See found the band experimenting with producing their own records and layering more keys and strings into their compositions. 2016's The Sides and In Between contained some of the finest songwriting of the Furgiuele's career, and 2018's Back to the City reinvigorated their sound with a new intensity, equally dark and shimmering. The band's legendary live energy was captured in 2019's album Controlled Burn (Live In Atlanta). Despite multiple personnel changes, Nick and Peter have remained steadfast in their partnership, continuing to stand by one another through thick and thin in their artistic endeavours. There's no telling what comes next for Gringo Star, but there's no doubt that the Furgiuele brothers will continue to write and record on their own terms. "We've had a lot of opportunities over the past ten years. If we had an idea about something we wanted to, we did it," says Nick. "I can't think of a single thing I'd change."

Gringo Star Tour Dates North American Tour Dates

05.05 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Tavern

05.19 - Green Bay, WI @ Badger State Brewery

05. 20 - Windsor, ON @ Meteor

06.02 - Chattanooga, TN @ JJ's Bohemia

06.06 - New York, NY @ Heaven Can Wait

EU/UK Tour Dates

06.09 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Grenze

06.11 - Tarragona, SP @ Mojo Club (matinee session)

06.11 - Zaragoza, SP @ Lata de Bombillas

06.13 - Madrid, SP @ Funhouse

06.14 - Vigo, SP @ Kominsky

06.15 - Lugo, SP @ Clavicembalo

06.16 - Gijon, SP @ Tizon Sound

06.17 - Santande, SP @ TBA

06.18 - Sopelana, SP @ La Atalaya del Gardoki

06.21 - Nantes, FR @ Fete de la Musique at Le Chien Stupide

06.22 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

06.23 - Tours, FR @ Le Bateau Ivre

06.24 - London, UK @ Moth Club

06.25 - Rawtenstal, UK @ The Whip & Kitten

06.26 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

06.27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's

06.28 - Chelmsford, UK @ Hotbox

06.29 - Utrecht, NL @ Stathe

06.30 - Mannheim, DE @ Alter

07.01 - Salsomaggiore Terme, IT @ Festival Beat

07.02 - Revine Lago, IT @ Fela Station

07.03 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Fest

07.04 - Pesaro, IT @ Bagni Elsa

07.07 - Porto Ferro, IT @ Vibes & Waves at il Baretto

On and On and Gone tracklist

1. Stand and Turn Away

2. Told Me Once Before

3. Get to Know You

4. Hanging Around

5. whispering winds

6. Outside by My Side

7. Good Things Come in Halves

8. Something Wicked

9. I'd Find You Again

10. On and On and Gone

