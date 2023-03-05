Gringo Star Share 'Told Me once Before' To Announce New Album

Gringo Star have shared their new single, "Told Me Once Before", to celebrate the announcement that their new album, "On and On And Gone", will be released on June 2nd.
Peter Furgiuele had this to say about the new single, ''Told Me Once Before' represents one of the most minimalistic approaches to recording a song we've ever done. Most of the instruments were recorded live through a handful of mics.
"We tried to capture most of the song in the room live as a band on our '70s Neumann u87 microphone and later had our great friend Dave Claassen come in and add the string parts. It was a song I wrote during Covid isolation and Nick and I got together soon after and finished off the loose ends."
Gringo Star will be promoting the new album by hitting the road for tour dates in the U.S. and Europe. See the dates and stream the new song below:
Gringo Star Tour Dates U.S. Tour Dates
03.11- Macon, GA @ Fall Line Brewery
04.06 - Tampa, FL @ On The Rocks
04.07 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub
04.08 - Savannah, GA @ El Rocko Lounge
04.22 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
04.27 - New York, NY @ TV EYE
04.29 - Asheville, NC @Fleetwoods
05.05 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Tavern
05.19 - Green Bay, WI @ Badger State Brewery
05. 20 - Windsor, ON @ Meteor
06.02 - Chattanooga, TN @ JJ's Bohemia
EU/UK Tour Dates
06.09 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Grenze
06.11 - Tarragona, SP @ Mojo Club (matinee session)
06.11 - Zaragoza, SP @ Lata de Bombillas
06.13 - Madrid, SP @ Funhouse
06.14 - Vigo, SP @ Kominsky
06.15 - Lugo, SP @ Clavicembalo
06.16 - Gijon, SP @ Tizon Sound
06.17 - Santande, SP @ TBA
06.18 - Sopelana, SP @ La Atalaya del Gardoki
06.21 - Nantes, FR @ Fete de la Musique at Le Chien Stupide
06.22 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
06.24 - London, UK @ Moth Club
06.26 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
06.27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's
06.30 - Mannheim, DE @ Alter
Roger Waters Previews Re-Recorded Version Of The Dark Side Of The Moon- Rush Announce Singles 40th Anniversary Reissues- more
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more
Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury- KISS Announce Final Show- Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video- - more
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Morgan Wallen Sets Spotify Record With 'One Thing At A Time' And Rocks Release Show
Supergroup World Gone Cold 'Burn' With New Single
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton Announce New Album With 'Deathwish' Video
Silvertung Return With 'Integrity' Video
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Lead Telluride Festival Lineup
The Hu Announce European Summer Tour Dates
Massive Attack Give Emily Breeze's 'Ageing Party Girl' A Makeover
Portugal. The Man Talk Chris Brown and New Single Dummy