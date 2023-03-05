Gringo Star Share 'Told Me once Before' To Announce New Album

Album art

Gringo Star have shared their new single, "Told Me Once Before", to celebrate the announcement that their new album, "On and On And Gone", will be released on June 2nd.

Peter Furgiuele had this to say about the new single, ''Told Me Once Before' represents one of the most minimalistic approaches to recording a song we've ever done. Most of the instruments were recorded live through a handful of mics.

"We tried to capture most of the song in the room live as a band on our '70s Neumann u87 microphone and later had our great friend Dave Claassen come in and add the string parts. It was a song I wrote during Covid isolation and Nick and I got together soon after and finished off the loose ends."

Gringo Star will be promoting the new album by hitting the road for tour dates in the U.S. and Europe. See the dates and stream the new song below:

Gringo Star Tour Dates U.S. Tour Dates

03.11- Macon, GA @ Fall Line Brewery

04.06 - Tampa, FL @ On The Rocks

04.07 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

04.08 - Savannah, GA @ El Rocko Lounge

04.22 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

04.27 - New York, NY @ TV EYE

04.29 - Asheville, NC @Fleetwoods

05.05 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Tavern

05.19 - Green Bay, WI @ Badger State Brewery

05. 20 - Windsor, ON @ Meteor

06.02 - Chattanooga, TN @ JJ's Bohemia

EU/UK Tour Dates

06.09 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Grenze

06.11 - Tarragona, SP @ Mojo Club (matinee session)

06.11 - Zaragoza, SP @ Lata de Bombillas

06.13 - Madrid, SP @ Funhouse

06.14 - Vigo, SP @ Kominsky

06.15 - Lugo, SP @ Clavicembalo

06.16 - Gijon, SP @ Tizon Sound

06.17 - Santande, SP @ TBA

06.18 - Sopelana, SP @ La Atalaya del Gardoki

06.21 - Nantes, FR @ Fete de la Musique at Le Chien Stupide

06.22 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

06.24 - London, UK @ Moth Club

06.26 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

06.27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's

06.30 - Mannheim, DE @ Alter

