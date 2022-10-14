.

Gypsy Pistoleros Deliver 'The Ballad of Tommy Shelby' (Good, Mad & Beautiful)'

10-14-2022

Gypsy Pistoleros Deliver 'The Ballad of Tommy Shelby' (Good, Mad & Beautiful)'
Single art

(GP) The Flamenco Rock Rumba Punk 'n' Rollers Gypsy Pistoleros have release a video from brand new single "The Ballad of Tommy Shelby' (Good, Mad & Beautiful)" that features special guest vocal contribution from Tommy Shelby himself.

Recorded, mixed and produced by fast-rising legend Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Kerbdog, Terrorvision, The Professionals) at The Old Cider Press Studios, Pershore.

Draper is also set to record the full new album 'Duende a Go Go Go!' in the Winter of 2022 which is set for release mid 2023. Watch "The Ballad Of Tommy Shelby (The Good, The Mad & The Beautiful)" below"

