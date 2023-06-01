Gypsy Pistoleros Tease New Single 'What It's Like To Be A Girl?'

Gypsy Pistoleros will be giving fans a preview of their forthcoming single 'What's it like to be a Girl!' Thursday evening (June 1st). The track will officially be release on June 23rd as the first release under their new deal with Earache records.
The song is the first taste of their forthcoming album that will arrive on November 3rd. The band shared these details: It's a tale of a beautiful cross dressers couragously crazed crusade against toxic masculinity! ' with accompanying video. A 70's Glamtastic Romp where Marc Bolan & The Sweet meet Phoenix Nights concluding with a B-Movie Horrortastic twist?
This is from the brand-new forthcoming genre defining album 'Duende a go go loco!!' Recorded at The Old Cider Press Studios. Pershore by the legend that is Dave draper, who recorded, mixed, mastered and played most guitars on the album too.
The album is released both digitally & physically through Earache Records on November 3rd. Check out the teaser (once available) below:
