Halestorm Back From The Dead With New Album and Tours

Tour poster

Halestorm will be hitting the road this week for the first of tour tours that they will be launching for their brand new studio album, "Back From The Dead", which arrived last week.

They will be kicking things off with a spring tour that will also feature Stone Temple Pilots, Black Stone Cherry, and Mammoth WVH, that launches this Tuesday, May 10th in Billings, MT.

That tour will wrap up on May 20th (check local listings for support lineups). In July they will launch an all-female special guests lineup of The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar. See the dates below:

05/10 Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

05/11 Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center

05/13 Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's

05/14 Wichita, KS - WAVE#

05/17 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

05/18 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

05/21 St. Louis, MO - Pointfest

05/22 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

05/24 Evansville, IN - Ford Center

05/25 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

05/27 Deadwood, SD - Outlaw Square

05/28 Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheater

05/30 Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

07/07 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

07/08 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

07/10 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

07/12 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

07/15 Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

07/17 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

07/19 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

07/20 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Health Care Amphitheater

07/22 Harrington, DE - Delaware State Fairgrounds

07/23 Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain

07/25 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/27 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

07/28 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07/30 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/02 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/04 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

08/05 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

08/07 Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Park Amphitheater

08/09 Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

08/10 Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

08/12 Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion (with The Warning)

09/01 Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair (with The Struts)

09/22 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

10/08 Sacramento, CA - Monster Energy Aftershock 2022

