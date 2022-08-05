Halestorm Back From The Dead With New Album and Tours

Halestorm will be hitting the road this week for the first of tour tours that they will be launching for their brand new studio album, "Back From The Dead", which arrived last week.
They will be kicking things off with a spring tour that will also feature Stone Temple Pilots, Black Stone Cherry, and Mammoth WVH, that launches this Tuesday, May 10th in Billings, MT.
That tour will wrap up on May 20th (check local listings for support lineups). In July they will launch an all-female special guests lineup of The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar. See the dates below:
05/10 Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena
05/11 Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center
05/13 Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's
05/14 Wichita, KS - WAVE#
05/17 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
05/18 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
05/21 St. Louis, MO - Pointfest
05/22 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville
05/24 Evansville, IN - Ford Center
05/25 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
05/27 Deadwood, SD - Outlaw Square
05/28 Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheater
05/30 Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
07/07 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
07/08 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
07/10 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
07/12 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
07/15 Cadott, WI - Rock Fest
07/17 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
07/19 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
07/20 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Health Care Amphitheater
07/22 Harrington, DE - Delaware State Fairgrounds
07/23 Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain
07/25 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/27 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
07/28 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
07/30 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/02 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/04 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
08/05 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
08/07 Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Park Amphitheater
08/09 Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
08/10 Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
08/12 Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion (with The Warning)
09/01 Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair (with The Struts)
09/22 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
10/08 Sacramento, CA - Monster Energy Aftershock 2022
