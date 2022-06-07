Halestorm, The Warning and New Years Day Announce Fall Tour

Halestorm have announced a brand new run of tour dates this September and October that will feature support from The Warning and New Years Day.
The new dates will follow their previously announced summer headline tour dates that will include The Pretty Reckless as direct support, along with The Warning and Lilith Czar.
The new fall leg is set to kick off on September 21st in Huntsville, AL at the Mars Music Hall and will wrap up with the band's appearance at this year's Aftershock Festival on October 8th.
They are touring in support of their new album, "Back From The Dead", and tickets for the newly announced headline dates go on sale starting today (June 7th). See the dates below:
9/21 Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
9/22 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
9/26 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
9/28 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore
9/29 San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center
OCTOBER
10/1 Corpus Christi, TX - Selena Auditorium
10/2 Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall
10/4 Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
10/6 Tucson, AZ - Linda Ronstadt Music Ha
10/8 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour
Halestorm Back From The Dead With New Album and Tours
Black Smoke Trigger Working On EP With Nick Raskulinecz
Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Announce Tour
Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury- Journey Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years- more
Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury
Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years At Tour Launch
Journey Share New Song 'Don't Give Up On Us'
Def Leppard Top US Hard Rock Charts With Diamond Star Halos
Halestorm, The Warning and New Years Day Announce Fall Tour
Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Shows Due To Covid-19
Black Star Riders Deliver Better Than Saturday Night Video
Singled Out: Of Virtue's Hypocrite