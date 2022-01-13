Hatebreed Deliver 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)' Video

Hatebreed have released a music video for their new single "Instinctive (Slaughterlust)." The track comes from the band's latest album, "Weight of the False Self."
The video includes footage that was captured last summer while Hatebreed was taking part in the Metal Tour of the Year with Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Trivium.
Fans will be able to catch the band live on the road again this spring when they hit the road with Parkway Drive, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick to Your Guns. Watch the video and see the dates below:
5/8 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center
5/9 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
5/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
5/11 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
5/13 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
5/14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors
5/15 - Montreal, Quebec - TBA
5/17 - Toronto, Ontario - RBC Echo Beach
5/19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
5/20 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville
5/22 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union
5/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Ovation
5/24 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Outdoors
5/25 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena
5/26 - St Louis, MO - The Factory
5/28 - Dallas, TX - So What Festival
5/29 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Outside
5/31 - Wichita, KS - Wave
6/1 - Denver, CO. - Mission Ballroom
6/3 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotels*
6/4 - So Cal - TBA*
6/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield*
*No Stick To Your Guns
