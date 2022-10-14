Hatebreed Reunited With Sean Martin For 20 Years of Perseverance Tour
Hatebreed have announced that former guitarist Sean Martin will be joining them on their 20 Years of Perseverance Tour that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Perseverance album.
Frontman Jamey Jasta had this to say, "We had such a blast having Sean come out to perform songs with us on our 25th anniversary tour that we thought it could be even more fun to have him come out again to celebrate the anniversary of the album that changed our lives for the better."
Martin added, "I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with my good friends, smashing some riffs, and raising some hell in celebration of twenty years of Perseverance. TWENTY YEARS!!! SO SICK!!! Can't wait to see you all out there! EEEEEEEEEYEEEEEEAAAAAAAH!!!!!!"
The tour will be kicking off on October 25th in Elmira, New York and will wrap up on November 20th in San Diego, California. The band also just added a Chicago stop to the trek on November 3rd at Bottom Lounge. See the dates below:
10/25 - Elmira, NY - The L
10/26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10/27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
10/28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
10/29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
10/30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
10/31 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
11/2 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
11/3 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
11/4 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
11/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
11/7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11/8 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
11/9 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Café
11/10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
11/11 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
11/12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
11/14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
11/17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
11/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*
11/19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
*Supporting Ghost Inside
Hatebreed Reunited With Sean Martin For 20 Years of Perseverance Tour
Hatebreed Expand Their 20 Years Of Perseverance Tour
The Ghost Inside Recruit Hatebreed, We Came As Romans For Rebirthday Bash
Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour
Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta Resurrecting The Milwaukee Metalfest