Hatebreed Reunited With Sean Martin For 20 Years of Perseverance Tour

Tour poster

Hatebreed have announced that former guitarist Sean Martin will be joining them on their 20 Years of Perseverance Tour that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Perseverance album.

Frontman Jamey Jasta had this to say, "We had such a blast having Sean come out to perform songs with us on our 25th anniversary tour that we thought it could be even more fun to have him come out again to celebrate the anniversary of the album that changed our lives for the better."



Martin added, "I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with my good friends, smashing some riffs, and raising some hell in celebration of twenty years of Perseverance. TWENTY YEARS!!! SO SICK!!! Can't wait to see you all out there! EEEEEEEEEYEEEEEEAAAAAAAH!!!!!!"

The tour will be kicking off on October 25th in Elmira, New York and will wrap up on November 20th in San Diego, California. The band also just added a Chicago stop to the trek on November 3rd at Bottom Lounge. See the dates below:

10/25 - Elmira, NY - The L

10/26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10/27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

10/28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

10/29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

10/30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

10/31 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

11/2 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

11/3 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

11/4 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

11/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

11/7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/8 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

11/9 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Café

11/10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

11/11 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

11/12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

11/14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

11/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*

11/19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

11/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

*Supporting Ghost Inside

