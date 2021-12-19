He Was A God Share 'Amadeus' Lyric Video

He Was A God have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Amadeus". The track comes from the supergroup's just released debut EP, "The Smile & The Scar".

The band features Tony Pellino (Transfixed Movement, Adva), Chris Densky (Genitorturers, Deadstar Assembly, Adva), Ray Zvovushe (King Sexy, Adva), Dan Perrone (Adva, Odessa), and vocalist Benjamin Curns.

They had this to say about the track, "Wasted potential. Shattered Trust. A small-town tragedy... The Smile & The Scar tells stories of great loss: loss of innocence, loss of faith, and the loss of dear friends and family.. But through that loss comes strength and determination. Through that loss comes clarity. We don't hide our scars. They become a part of who we are." Watch the video below:

