Helloween Get Animated For 'Out For Glory'

Helloween have released an animated video for their song "Out For Glory", which comes from their self-titled album and was implemented by the students of Bachelor of Design (Animation & Interactive Media), RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia

Guitarist Michael Weikath had this to say, "I had an idea for a video where all band members are depicted as dinky, odd noble courtiers and ministers. All of us should be floating in the clouds, [vocalist Andi] Deris as a nutty emperor... and after a while, more and more details came up and at one point in time we wrote everything down and sent the video concept to the Australian animation team."

Aaron McLoughlin, Senior Lecturer at the University of Melbourne, added "When I heard that Helloween was interested in a collaboration, I was totally gob smacked. The boys are my absolute heroes since I was a teenager, and I was sure that my students would love to work on a song by this band.

"Seven and a half minutes might not sound like a lot but in animation terms it is a marathon. We had so much great stuff, that the production of 'Out For The Glory' was a real challenge.

"Weiki wanted the video to look as cute as possible and we immediately knew: a legendary band from the other side of the planet wants us to create a medieval epic full of cuteness? You bet!"

Weikath concluded, "I now expect that everyone will enjoy this and think it is funny and also that they see the significance!" Watch the video below:

