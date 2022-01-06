Henry Rollins Cancels Good To See You 2022 Tour Leg

Henry Rollins has announced that he has been forced to cancel the UK and European leg of his Good To See You 2022 tour, but the North American leg is still scheduled to go ahead.

The news was broken to fans with the following social media message, "Due to the surge in COVID-19 and the challenges it presents, Henry's upcoming European / UK tour dates have been canceled.

"Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience. There are no plans to cancel US/Canadian dates at this time."

The U.S. and Canadian leg is set to kick off on March 12th in Royal Oak, MI at the Royal Oak Music Hall and wrap up on June 9th in St. John's, NL at the Arts & Culture Centre. See the dates below:

North American Dates

3/12 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall3/13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's3/14 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre3/15 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square Center3/16 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall3/17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom3/18 - Homer, NY - Homer Center for the Arts3/19 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music3/20 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre3/21 - Albany, NY - The Egg PAC3/22 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met3/23 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place3/24 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount3/25 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel3/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw3/27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre3/28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage3/29 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage3/30 - Richmond, VA - The National3/31 - Raleigh, NC - Fletcher Opera House4/1 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre4/2 - Columbia, SC - The Senate4/3 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall4/4 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive4/5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse4/6 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre4/7 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza LIVE4/8 - Ponte Vedra Bch, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall4/9 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse4/10 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre (Mem'l Aud)4/11 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre4/12 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works4/13 - Louisville, KY - Headliners4/14 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room4/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall4/16 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre4/17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall4/18 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall4/20 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre4/21 - Burnsville, MN - Ames Center4/22 - Lincoln, NE - Rococo Theatre4/23 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place4/24 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall4/25 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre4/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre4/27 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant4/28 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage4/29 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room4/30 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater5/1 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater5/2 - Austin, TX - Paramount5/3 - San Antonio, TX - The Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at the Tobin Center5/4 - Odessa, TX - Ector Theatre5/5 - Albuquerque, NM - Kimo Theatre5/6 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre5/7 - Colorado Sprs, CO - The Black Sheep5/8 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater5/9 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Thearer5/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - State Room5/11 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theater5/12 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre5/13 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre5/14 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre5/15 - Medford, OR - Armory5/16 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre5/17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre5/18 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theatre5/19 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre5/20 - Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre5/21 - Victoria, BC - Alix Foolden Perfrmance Hall5/24 - Calgary, AB - Mouth Royal Uni-Bella Crt Hall5/25 - Edmonton, AB - Venue TBD5/26 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre5/27 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre & Lounge5/30 - Kingston, ON - The Grand Theatre5/31 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre6/1 - London, ON - London Music Hall6/2 - St Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Perf'ing Arts Ctr6/3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall6/4 - Montreal, QC - Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre6/6 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium6/7 - Fredericton, NB - Playhouse Theatre6/9 - St. John's, NL - Arts & Culture Centre

