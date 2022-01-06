Henry Rollins Cancels Good To See You 2022 Tour Leg
Henry Rollins has announced that he has been forced to cancel the UK and European leg of his Good To See You 2022 tour, but the North American leg is still scheduled to go ahead.
The news was broken to fans with the following social media message, "Due to the surge in COVID-19 and the challenges it presents, Henry's upcoming European / UK tour dates have been canceled.
"Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience. There are no plans to cancel US/Canadian dates at this time."
The U.S. and Canadian leg is set to kick off on March 12th in Royal Oak, MI at the Royal Oak Music Hall and wrap up on June 9th in St. John's, NL at the Arts & Culture Centre. See the dates below:
North American Dates
3/12 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall
3/13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
3/14 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre
3/15 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square Center
3/16 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
3/17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
3/18 - Homer, NY - Homer Center for the Arts
3/19 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music
3/20 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre
3/21 - Albany, NY - The Egg PAC
3/22 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met
3/23 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
3/24 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
3/25 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
3/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
3/27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
3/28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
3/29 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
3/30 - Richmond, VA - The National
3/31 - Raleigh, NC - Fletcher Opera House
4/1 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
4/2 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
4/3 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
4/4 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive
4/5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse
4/6 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
4/7 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza LIVE
4/8 - Ponte Vedra Bch, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
4/9 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
4/10 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre (Mem'l Aud)
4/11 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
4/12 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
4/13 - Louisville, KY - Headliners
4/14 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
4/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
4/16 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre
4/17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
4/18 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
4/20 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre
4/21 - Burnsville, MN - Ames Center
4/22 - Lincoln, NE - Rococo Theatre
4/23 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
4/24 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
4/25 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre
4/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
4/27 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant
4/28 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
4/29 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room
4/30 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
5/1 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
5/2 - Austin, TX - Paramount
5/3 - San Antonio, TX - The Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at the Tobin Center
5/4 - Odessa, TX - Ector Theatre
5/5 - Albuquerque, NM - Kimo Theatre
5/6 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
5/7 - Colorado Sprs, CO - The Black Sheep
5/8 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
5/9 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Thearer
5/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - State Room
5/11 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theater
5/12 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre
5/13 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
5/14 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
5/15 - Medford, OR - Armory
5/16 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
5/17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
5/18 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theatre
5/19 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
5/20 - Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre
5/21 - Victoria, BC - Alix Foolden Perfrmance Hall
5/24 - Calgary, AB - Mouth Royal Uni-Bella Crt Hall
5/25 - Edmonton, AB - Venue TBD
5/26 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre
5/27 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre & Lounge
5/30 - Kingston, ON - The Grand Theatre
5/31 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
6/1 - London, ON - London Music Hall
6/2 - St Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Perf'ing Arts Ctr
6/3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
6/4 - Montreal, QC - Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre
6/6 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
6/7 - Fredericton, NB - Playhouse Theatre
6/9 - St. John's, NL - Arts & Culture Centre
