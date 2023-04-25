.

Henry Rollins To Do Spoken Word Performance At Rebellion Festival

04-25-2023

Henry Rollins Event poster
Event poster

(Division PR) Returning this summer over four days from the 3rd to 6th of August at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Rebellion Festival, respected the world over for bringing together the best new and iconic punk and alternative bands annually, has confirmed that former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins will bring his renowned spoken word show to the festival this year.

"I'm looking forward to being part of Rebellion Festival this year," says Rollins. "I will be on my own, no band, just me speaking. Perhaps the lowest volume performance of the entire event!"

That said, Rollins brings the same intensity to his spoken word performances as he did to fronting a band, so expect the delivery to still be extreme. Don't forget, this is a man who can perform a three-hour talk without so much as a sip of water and will keep you engaged throughout.

Rollins joins headliners The Damned, New Model Army and Steel Pulse for what is one of the best and most eclectic Rebellion Festival line-ups so far. Other highlights include Descendents, Big Country, The Exploited, Neville Staple from The Specials, Die Toten Hosen, The Only Ones, and The Dickies.

These join a host of vibrant new talent as Rebellion Festival continues to champion exciting and fresh music including Bob Vylan, Lambrini Girls, I, Doris, Mille Manders & The Shutup, Bar Stool Preachers, Pizza Tramp, Yur Mum and many more.

