Henry Rollins To Do Spoken Word Performance At Rebellion Festival

(Division PR) Returning this summer over four days from the 3rd to 6th of August at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Rebellion Festival, respected the world over for bringing together the best new and iconic punk and alternative bands annually, has confirmed that former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins will bring his renowned spoken word show to the festival this year.
"I'm looking forward to being part of Rebellion Festival this year," says Rollins. "I will be on my own, no band, just me speaking. Perhaps the lowest volume performance of the entire event!"
That said, Rollins brings the same intensity to his spoken word performances as he did to fronting a band, so expect the delivery to still be extreme. Don't forget, this is a man who can perform a three-hour talk without so much as a sip of water and will keep you engaged throughout.
Rollins joins headliners The Damned, New Model Army and Steel Pulse for what is one of the best and most eclectic Rebellion Festival line-ups so far. Other highlights include Descendents, Big Country, The Exploited, Neville Staple from The Specials, Die Toten Hosen, The Only Ones, and The Dickies.
These join a host of vibrant new talent as Rebellion Festival continues to champion exciting and fresh music including Bob Vylan, Lambrini Girls, I, Doris, Mille Manders & The Shutup, Bar Stool Preachers, Pizza Tramp, Yur Mum and many more.
Henry Rollins Cancels Good To See You 2022 Tour Leg
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
Sammy Hagar And Son Andrew Appear In Family Legacy Docuseries
All Time Low Announce The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour
Dolly Parton Talks Rock Album and More On GMA
Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival
Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'
Randy Holden Announces First Show Since 2019
Tash Sultana Announce North American Tour
Spiritual Front Share Video For First Song From The Smiths Tribute Album