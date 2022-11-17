Historic Nashville Music Venue Closing After 51 Years

Sad news to report from Nashville as the historic and beloved music venue Exit/In have announced that they will be closing down on Thanksgiving after 51 years.

The operators, Chris and Telisha Cobb, broke the news to patrons via social media. They wrote, "Exit/In is closing Thanksgiving, as our lease ends at the end of the year. It appears that 51 years of local, independent ownership and operation have come to an end. We're humbled to host this last run of concerts with friends from many eras gracing our stage again. There have been too many incredible moments to count over the 18 years we've stewarded Exit/In. It's an incredibly special place that we are so fortunate to have been a part of. Thank you to everyone who's been part of the extended Exit/In family. Hurry Back will remain open into December, but will close before year's end.

"We don't have a clear picture of what the future holds for Exit/In, We do

know there is a historic overlay on the building (and the Exit/In building only). The exact effect of this zoning is dependent on the Historic Commission, but it should prevent complete destruction of the building. This zoning can be changed, like any other local zoning. You can thank yourselves and public pressure for this historic zoning protection.

"Over 4000 people donated to the Keep Exit/In Independent GoFundMe. Revisiting the number of donations and outcry of support gives us hope for the future and has allowed us to continue fighting. As stated from the beginning, the funds raised will be donated to MVAN and NIVA once this

process has finalized.

"We love this city wholeheartedly but are not ok with many current trends here. We know Nashville needs Exit/In and independent venues like it to continue supporting our community of artists, musicians, and the entire ecosystem they center.

"Thank you again most humbly and sincerely for all your support, for all

the shows, and all the memories. The Exit/in family and Chris and Telisha Cobb".

Charlie Daniels Jr. also wrote, "Hard to believe that Nashville's historic EXIT/IN is closing. I've been to many shows there, and a lot of people probably don't know that dad and his manager at the time were part of a partnership in the early 80s that completely renovated the original building.

"The club had much lower ceilings and the renovation is basically still intact to this day, although sometime later the pew-type seat that were part of the renovation were removed. - CD, Jr."

