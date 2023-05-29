Hollywood Vampires Reschedule US Dates Due To Johnny Depp Injury

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have rescheduled a series of upcoming US concerts this week as Johnny Depp continues to recover from an ankle injury.

"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel," says the band. "He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

Led by Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, the supergroup was originally scheduled to perform on May 30 in Manchester, NH, May 31 in Boston, MA, and June 1 in Bethel, NY; all three shows have been moved to late July and tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Hollywood Vampires are currently scheduled to begin a two-month tour of Europe on June 8 in Bucharest, Romania.

On June 2, the group will release "Live In Rio", which captures the band in a fall 2015 performance before more than 100,000 fans at the 30th anniversary edition of Brazil's iconic Rock In Rio festival.

View the rescheduled dates and live video from Rio here.

