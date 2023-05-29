Hollywood Vampires Reschedule US Dates Due To Johnny Depp Injury

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have rescheduled a series of upcoming US concerts this week as Johnny Depp continues to recover from an ankle injury.
"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel," says the band. "He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."
Led by Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, the supergroup was originally scheduled to perform on May 30 in Manchester, NH, May 31 in Boston, MA, and June 1 in Bethel, NY; all three shows have been moved to late July and tickets will be honored for the new dates.
Hollywood Vampires are currently scheduled to begin a two-month tour of Europe on June 8 in Bucharest, Romania.
On June 2, the group will release "Live In Rio", which captures the band in a fall 2015 performance before more than 100,000 fans at the 30th anniversary edition of Brazil's iconic Rock In Rio festival.
View the rescheduled dates and live video from Rio here.
The Hollywood Vampires Share 'Manic Depression' Live Video
The Hollywood Vampires Release 'People Who Died' Live Video
The Hollywood Vampires Stream Who Classic From Live In Rio Album
The Hollywood Vampires Release 'I Got A Line On You' Video and Announce Live in Rio
Iron Maiden Pull Out Live Rarities At Tour Kick Off - Hollywood Vampires Reschedule Dates Due To Johnny Depp Injury- KISS- more
Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris- Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch- more
Kenny Chesney's Band Rocks AC/DC Classic At I Go Back Tour Closer- Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'- more
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Iron Maiden Pull Out Live Rarities At Kick Off Of The Future Past Tour
Hollywood Vampires Reschedule US Dates Due To Johnny Depp Injury
KISS Announce Final Australian Farewell Concert
Monograms 'Carry The Weight' With New Single
Polaris Premiere 'Inhuman' Video And Announce New Album
Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Deliver 'Prophecy of the Dragon'
Blackning Deliver 'Eye For An Eye' Lyric Video
Danko Jones Have 'Good Time' With Karaoke-Themed Video