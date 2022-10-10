Hoobastank Share Third Episode In 20th Anniversary Series

Dan Estrin and Jim Wirt at 4th Street Recording in 1999

Hoobastank have released the third episode called "Recording The Album" of their ongoing documentary series about the making of their hit self-titled album.

We were sent this synopsis for the episode: After recording a bunch of songs and demos at various studios across Los Angeles, Hoobastank spent a lot of time in 1999 at 4th Street Recording in Santa Monica with Jim Wirt, who acted as a producer, writer, mentor and someone the band credits for their development early on.

More than 20 years later, Hoobastank visited that same recording studio once again and Jim (interviewing from his studio in Ohio) talked about those early days, reminiscing about funny stories from the studio, what it felt like to be there, and what has changed since making that iconic self-titled album.

With a heartfelt, nostalgic smile, Jim Wirt shares "It just worked out, it was a really fun record to make. The love of music, the sheer love of music, that's it.

