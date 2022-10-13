Hot Chip Share 'Eleanor' Claymation Video

Still from the Eleanor video

Hot Chip have released a claymation video for their song "Eleanor". The track comes from their recently released eighth album, Freakout/Release.

The video's director Alice Kong had this to say about the visual "Building this miniature world for Hot Chip was a brilliant creative challenge. The music video tells the tale of our main character 'Eleanor' who, after a series of unfortunate events, hits a pole in front of an eye glass shop that will... Open her eyes!

"She then takes control of her environment and twists everything to her advantage by literally sculpting the clay world she lives in. By hand-picking every detail from a brick's colour to a poster on a wall we were able to sneak in some easter eggs, I hope the viewers will have fun spotting!" Watch the video below:

