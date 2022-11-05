How Valencia Stole Christmas Released From I Surrender Sleighs

I Surrender Records have shared Valencia's "How Valencia Stole Christmas", which is one of the tracks from their forthcoming holiday compilation, "I Surrender Sleighs".

The new album is set to be released on December 2nd and will feature 9 original Christmas songs from artists like Vinnie Caruana, We Are The Union, Punchline, and more.

Valencia said of their song, "When we heard I Surrender was putting together a Christmas album we knew we had to be a part of it. The day we knew we were on board the song just sort of spilled out of us, as if it had been in there for years, waiting to come out. We wanted to fit into that tradition of great pop punk Christmas songs and also a dash of The Kinks thrown in for the lyrical snark.

"We really wanted a song that can highlight our distaste and struggle with the consumerism obsession that this holiday brings out in people. But, also somewhere in the back of our heads, maybe Christmas isn't so bad, we're all just looking to fill the void.

"The image of a Mall Santa eating Chick-Fil-A at the mall because he has nowhere to go just started us on such a fun path of weird riffs on old Christmas songs. You should see the lyrics on the cutting room floor."

See the song/artist list and stream the song below:

I Surrender Sleighs Tracklist:

1. How Valencia Stole Christmas - Valencia

2. Rico Christmas - The High Court

3. Hungover For The Holidays - latewaves

4. I Can't Keep Up With The Holidays - Mattstagraham

5. Christmas Garbage - Pollyanna

6. Yr Always Alone (On Christmas) - We Are The Union

7. December 26th - Alex Amiruddin & Vinnie Caruana

8. Together - Punchline

9. Happy New Year I'm Still a Piece of Garbage - Raccoon Tour

