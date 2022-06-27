.

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Trinity Of Terror Tour

Michael Angulia | 06-27-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ice Nine Kills Tour poster
Tour poster

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White have announced that they will teaming up again this summer for a second leg of their triple co-headline North American Trinity Of Terror Tour.

The new tour dates will see will three bands alternating closing sets each night and they have recruited Crown The Empire to be their special guest for the trek.

They will be kicking things off on September 3rd at Omaha's Liberty First Credit Union Arena and will conclude the tour at Cincinnati's ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center September 18th. See the dates below:

September 3 - Omaha, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena
September 6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center
September 7 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
September 9 - Scranton, PA - Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain
September 11 - Asheville, NC - Exploreasheville.com Arena
September 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
September 14 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
September 16 - Bonner Springs, MO - Azura Amphitheater
September 17 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena
September 18 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Related Stories
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Trinity Of Terror Tour

Bad Wolves And Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas Release Video

Bad Wolves Recruit Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas For New Track

Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills

Arena Shares Cover Of Van Halen Classic 'Dreams'

News > Ice Nine Kills

advertisement
Day In Rock

Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney At Music Festival- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- Megadeth- more

Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more

Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa

Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2

Inhaler: Dreaming Out Loud

Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona

Latest News

Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney At Music Festival

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic At Glastonbury

Megadeth's Full Hellfest Performance Streaming Online

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Trinity Of Terror Tour

Dance Gavin Dance Announce An Evening With Friends Tour

Jack White Rocks Seven Nation Army At Glastonbury Festival

Capital Theatre Deliver 'Fait Accompli' With New Video

Rob Zombie Previews US Tour With New Animated Video