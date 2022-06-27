Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Trinity Of Terror Tour

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White have announced that they will teaming up again this summer for a second leg of their triple co-headline North American Trinity Of Terror Tour.

The new tour dates will see will three bands alternating closing sets each night and they have recruited Crown The Empire to be their special guest for the trek.



They will be kicking things off on September 3rd at Omaha's Liberty First Credit Union Arena and will conclude the tour at Cincinnati's ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center September 18th. See the dates below:



September 3 - Omaha, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena

September 6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

September 7 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 9 - Scranton, PA - Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September 11 - Asheville, NC - Exploreasheville.com Arena

September 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

September 14 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 16 - Bonner Springs, MO - Azura Amphitheater

September 17 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena

September 18 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

