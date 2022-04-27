Iconic Supergroup Share 'Nowhere To Run' Video

Hard rock supergroup Iconic have shared a music video for their new single "Nowhere To Run", which comes from their forthcoming debut album, "Second Skin".

The band, which features Michael Sweet (guitars), Joel Hoekstra (guitars), Marco Mendoza (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums), and Nathan James (vocals), will be releasing the album on June 17th via Frontiers Music Srl.

"This was a very refreshing and unique experience. Musically, very different from Stryper, which is of course very different from all the other projects I am involved with. This is more of a throwback to the past and it felt good to do that. It reminded me of how great the music of the past really is," says Michael Sweet. "Once the songs were arranged, I booked a studio and recorded my guitar parts, which is always the funniest part for me. I'm not sure why, but I guess because I'm a guitar player first and foremost and it's just one of the most creative and fun parts of the process for me. To be able to get the right tone and play the right parts and hear it all come together....it's very rewarding," he adds.

"The riffs were all very comfortable to me because I wrote most of them. =) I definitely have a great comfort level playing with Tommy Aldridge that's developed over the last 8 years or so with Whitesnake. I've also co-written with Nathan, Michael, and Alessandro in the past, so everything felt very natural despite this being a "new" band," says Joel Hoekstra. "Michael asked me to write riffs without an arrangement (as he did with George Lynch on the Sweet & Lynch records) and then he arranged them with what he had written. I wrote melodic/hard rock riffs as that was the vibe we had discussed and then all the solo parts had more to do with trying to compliment Nathan's vocal melodies and of course add a bit of fire," he continues.

"I am on an album with so many of my heroes and it feels amazing, to be honest. I was lucky enough to be involved in the writing of a couple of songs, but genuinely everything I hear from the guys, I knew I could do it justice. I also feel that the guys wrote stuff that suited my voice perfectly. These are not only great musicians, they are great songwriters. I practiced the songs a lot beforehand and then I recorded all my vocals at an amazing studio in only four afternoon sessions. I wanted to make sure it sounded like me and that my vocals had the precision that I'm so used to hearing from my vocal heroes, whom many of the guys in the band have played with. And of course, I was very aware that I would be on songs with the vocal master that is Michael Sweet. I felt the pressure for sure, but I just did what I felt worked and I'm so happy with the final result," says Nathan James.

"It was a blast playing some fresh, new material. Rehearsing, trying out parts virtually was not as much fun as doing it live, but considering the global circumstances, I'll take it. I just try to create a supportive environment for all involved while having fun in the process. It was easy to do as these songs really play themselves. It was a true labor of love, so very little work at the end of the day," adds Tommy Aldridge. Watch the video below:

