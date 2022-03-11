Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Bones'

Imagine Dragons have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Bones." The song follows their chart topping single "Enemy", and comes from their forthcoming album "Mercury - Act 2."
Frontman Dan Reynolds had this to say, "'Bones' is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life. I'm always in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come - that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song."
Just like "Enemy", the new single was produced by Swedish songwriting/production duo Mattman & Robin (Nick Jonas, Celeste). Watch the lyric video below:
