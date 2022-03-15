Incubus Launching Summer Amphitheater Tour

Incubus have announced that they will returning to the road this summer for a U.S. tour that will feature special guests Sublime With Rome and The Aquadolls.
They will be kicking off the tour on July 24th in West Palm Beach, FL at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre tour and will conclude the trek on September 3rd in Bend, OR at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.
Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go sale to the general public this Friday, March 18th at 10am local time. See all of the dates the amphitheater tour below:
Sunday, July 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Wednesday, July 27 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre
Friday, July 29 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
Saturday, July 30 Doswell, VA AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
Sunday, July 31 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tuesday, Aug 02 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview
Wednesday, Aug 03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Friday, Aug 05 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Saturday, Aug 06 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sunday, Aug 07 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
Tuesday, Aug 09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wednesday, Aug 10 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Friday, Aug 12 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater
Saturday, Aug 13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Sunday, Aug 14 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Tuesday, Aug 16 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP**
Wednesday, Aug 17 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Friday, Aug 19 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Saturday, Aug 20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Monday, Aug 22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wednesday, Aug 24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Friday, Aug 26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Saturday, Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sunday Aug 28 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thursday, Sept 01 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Saturday, Sept 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
