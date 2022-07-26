Incubus Share New Video Interview As They Launch Tour

Incubus are celebrating the launch of their North American tour with special guests Sublime With Rome and The Aquadolls by sharing a new video interview about the trek.

The band kicked off the tour on Sunday night in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Amphitheatre and it will be wrapping up in Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheatre on September 3rd.

The trek will next hit Jacksonville, FL tonight, July 26th, at Daily's Place. Watch the new interview video and see the upcoming dates for the amphitheater tour below:

Tuesday, July 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Wednesday, July 27 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre

Friday, July 29 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Saturday, July 30 Doswell, VA AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

Sunday, July 31 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, Aug 02 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wednesday, Aug 03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Friday, Aug 05 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Saturday, Aug 06 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, Aug 07 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Tuesday, Aug 09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, Aug 10 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, Aug 12 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

Saturday, Aug 13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Sunday, Aug 14 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Tuesday, Aug 16 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP**

Wednesday, Aug 17 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, Aug 19 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Saturday, Aug 20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Monday, Aug 22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wednesday, Aug 24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, Aug 26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sunday Aug 28 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thursday, Sept 01 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

