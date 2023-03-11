.

Intrepid Bloom Share Missing Link Video

03-11-2023

(TAG) Hard rock artist Intrepid Bloom has concluded the lead-up to his sophomore EP with a striking official visualizer for the title-track, "Missing Link". Blending surreal lyrics and imagery with a heavy, spaced-out song.

"Missing Link" expertly creates an immersive auditory experience, showcasing all of the brilliant elements brought together in the enigmatic artist's sophomore EP. "This hard rock EP has some psychedelic elements. Each song is a little different but they fit together in the end like a puzzle." - Intrepid Bloom

Intrepid Bloom is from Philadelphia, and cultivates its sound from being a lifelong musician, songwriter, adventurer and extrospective. A guitarist, bassist, keyboardist and vocalist, Intrepid Bloom weaves them together in a thoughtful, aggressive manner that sometimes gets spacey.

The new EP, Missing Link, is a mental ride from start to finish, mixing catchy, gritty guitar and bass riffs, dirty vocals, slamming drums, and with some psychedelic moments. Missing Link is released under the WURMgroup record label, and was mixed and mastered by Ulrich Wild.

Like a seed that breaks through concrete, Intrepid Bloom breaks out of one rock genre and flourishes as an abstract blossom. Watch the video below:

