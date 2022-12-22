It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023

Social media capture

Furnace Fest organizers have announced that Buffalo, New York rockers It Dies Today will be playing a reunion set at next year's installment of the festival.

Organizers shared the following on social media, "For the first time in many, many, many years! Furnace Fest family, please welcome Buffalo's @itdiestodayofficial to Birmingham for FF2023.

"You may now pick your jaw off the floor and compose yourself. Who's stoked, and what song are you most thrilled to hear? Early bird tickets & VIP upgrade pricing = good til' gone or midnight CST on 12/31/22 - whichever comes first. Price increase kicks in on 01/01/23!"

Furnace Fest 2023 is scheduled to take place on September 23rd and 24th, 2023 in Birmingham, AL.

