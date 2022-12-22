Furnace Fest organizers have announced that Buffalo, New York rockers It Dies Today will be playing a reunion set at next year's installment of the festival.
Organizers shared the following on social media, "For the first time in many, many, many years! Furnace Fest family, please welcome Buffalo's @itdiestodayofficial to Birmingham for FF2023.
"You may now pick your jaw off the floor and compose yourself. Who's stoked, and what song are you most thrilled to hear? Early bird tickets & VIP upgrade pricing = good til' gone or midnight CST on 12/31/22 - whichever comes first. Price increase kicks in on 01/01/23!"
Furnace Fest 2023 is scheduled to take place on September 23rd and 24th, 2023 in Birmingham, AL.
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up New Album- Metallica's Live Debut 'Lux AEterna'- Dave Grohl Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish- Eagles- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection
Sammy Hagar's Sammy Radio Red Rocker Expands
It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023
Bullet For My Valentine Have 'No More Tears To Cry' With New Video
Norma Jean Announce The Deathrattle Tour
Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'It's Only Rock N Roll'
Vader Announce Revelation Of The Wicked North American Tour
Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos