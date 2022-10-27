Ivory Blue Premieres 'Starlit Love Child' Video

Starlit Love Child single art

Ivory Blue has shared a music video for her forthcoming single, "Starlit Love Child". The song will be released digitally this Friday, October 28th, and comes from the Kansas City, MO star's forthcoming album.



She said of the video, "I just want people to leave the video with an understanding of the forces that govern our lives. I wanted the idea to come across that the character uses magic and similar divining methods to find answers in their own personal way. The song has vibes that coincide with the Halloween season."

And of the track, "The song is a walk through life. It's about all the experiences we face along the way while asking the ultimate question, 'what does all of this really mean?' I wanted an anthem of sorts where the person in the song is looking for those answers while also going through the typical 'walks of life.'



"The arrangement is just straight rock guitars with a pop vibe and melodic vocal. I wanted synthesizers in it as well to cut through the 'noise' of all the distortion but ended up distorting the synth as well. It just sounded good in my opinion and gave it that edge I was looking for.



"The general idea formed pretty quickly. I just had a melody and sang it in Cubase and the rest kind of came together pretty naturally. It didn't take any time at all to create the whole vibe of the song and find its hook. It took a few days to record the final parts but that's because I always block out my vocals for one day and guitar for another day.



"I always write out the drums with samples and midi to get the idea across that I want for the song. I emailed Lester Estelle (drummer for Kelly Clarkson) and he puts his spin on it and makes it so much better. He does this from his own studio and I always love what he comes up with.



"I then have a bassist (Craig Kew) come in and play the bass part that I write for the demo with my Explorer bass. He makes the part better and uses his fingers, while I generally use a pick. It gives the part a real feel and is perfect for the song. I love working with him too." Watch the video below:

