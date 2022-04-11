Jack Johnson Shares First Video From New Album

Album art

Jack Johnson has released a music video for his new track "One Step Ahead". The song is the lead single for his forthcoming album, "Meet the Moonlight".

The new record is Jack's eighth studio album and is set to be released on June 24th in standard formats as well as in an exclusive 180g milky clear vinyl edition via his official online store.

"Meet the Moonlight" was produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Perfume Genius, Jim James) and was recorded in Los Angeles (at Sound City and EastWest) and The Mango Tree (Johnson's studio in Hawaii).



"When Blake and I first got in touch we'd send each other playlists, and over time we realized we were drawn to music that sounds effortless despite all the effort put into making it," says Johnson. "After a while we got a language together and I gained a trust in him that allowed me to let go, push outside my comfort zone, and get to a sound I really loved."



Johnson will be promoting the new album with the launch of a North American summer tour on June 21st at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH. Watch the new video and see the dates below:

Meet The Moonlight 2022 Tour

June 21 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire PavilionJune 22 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterJune 24 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post PavilionJune 25 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music PavilionJune 26 Hartford, CT Xfinity TheatreJune 28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music CenterJune 30 Chicago, IL Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandJuly 2 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music TheatreJuly 3 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music CenterJuly 5 Toronto, Canada Budweiser StageJuly 8 Marshfield, MA Levitate Music and Arts FestivalAugust 18 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreAugust 19 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 20 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAugust 21 Raleigh, NC Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekAugust 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music PavilionAugust 24 Nashville, TN Ascend AmphitheaterAugust 26 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionAugust 27 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance AmphitheaterAugust 28 Dallas, TX Dos Equis PavilionAugust 31 Englewood, CO Fiddler's Green AmphitheatreSeptember 1 Englewood, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre ADDEDSeptember 2 Salt Lake City, UT USANA AmphitheatreSeptember 4 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at HarveysSeptember 5 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys ADDEDSeptember 24 George, WA Gorge AmphitheatreSeptember 25 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheatre SOLD OUTSeptember 26 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater SOLD OUTSeptember 28 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre SOLD OUTSeptember 29 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre ADDEDOctober 1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl % SOLD OUTOctober 2 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl % ADDEDOctober 4 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl SOLD OUTOctober 5 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl SOLD OUTOctober 7 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Related Stories

News > Jack Johnson