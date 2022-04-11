.

Jack Johnson Shares First Video From New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 04-11-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jack Johnson Album art
Album art

Jack Johnson has released a music video for his new track "One Step Ahead". The song is the lead single for his forthcoming album, "Meet the Moonlight".

The new record is Jack's eighth studio album and is set to be released on June 24th in standard formats as well as in an exclusive 180g milky clear vinyl edition via his official online store.

"Meet the Moonlight" was produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Perfume Genius, Jim James) and was recorded in Los Angeles (at Sound City and EastWest) and The Mango Tree (Johnson's studio in Hawaii).

"When Blake and I first got in touch we'd send each other playlists, and over time we realized we were drawn to music that sounds effortless despite all the effort put into making it," says Johnson. "After a while we got a language together and I gained a trust in him that allowed me to let go, push outside my comfort zone, and get to a sound I really loved."

Johnson will be promoting the new album with the launch of a North American summer tour on June 21st at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH. Watch the new video and see the dates below:

Meet The Moonlight 2022 Tour

:
June 21 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 22 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 24 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 25 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion
June 26 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre
June 28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
June 30 Chicago, IL Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 2 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
July 5 Toronto, Canada Budweiser Stage
July 8 Marshfield, MA Levitate Music and Arts Festival
August 18 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 19 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 20 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 21 Raleigh, NC Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
August 24 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
August 26 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 27 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 28 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
August 31 Englewood, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
September 1 Englewood, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre ADDED
September 2 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
September 4 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 5 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys ADDED
September 24 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
September 25 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheatre SOLD OUT
September 26 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater SOLD OUT
September 28 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre SOLD OUT
September 29 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre ADDED
October 1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl % SOLD OUT
October 2 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl % ADDED
October 4 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl SOLD OUT
October 5 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl SOLD OUT
October 7 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Related Stories
Jack Johnson Shares First Video From New Album

News > Jack Johnson

advertisement
Day In Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Biggest Rock Album Of The Year- The Black Crowes Cover The Temptations Classic For New 1972 EP- more

Ozzy Osbourne Has Completed New Album- Jack White Proposes And Gets Married Onstage At Tour Kick Off- more

Pink Floyd Share First New Song Since 1994- Rammstein 'Zick Zack' Video- Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Cancels Young Guns Dates Due To Covid- The Eagles Part Ways With Member- Judas Priest- more

advertisement
Reviews

Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You

Easter Gift Guide

Singled Out: Aldo Nova's Free Your Mind

Sites and Sounds: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II

RockPile: Spotlight on Omnivore Records Part 2