Jack Johnson Releases 'Meet The Moonlight' Video

05-14-2022

(Big And Bright) Jack Johnson has released a music video for the second song and title track to his upcoming album, 'Meet The Moonlight,' which will released on June 24th.

The video was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Morgan Maassen. We were sent the following details: The album's centerpiece, "Meet The Moonlight" presents a quietly hypnotic number that producer Blake Mills refers to as "one of the most spiritually interesting things I've ever worked on."

With its sweetly languid rhythms, mantra-like vocal delivery, and otherworldly guitar work, "Meet The Moonlight" serves as a lovely respite from the outside world as Johnson shares another gentle reminder for living well.

The track's spacious arrangement leaves a lot of room for the mystical. Adding to the track's inspiration, "Whenever I walk outside at night and look up at the stars, it's always a way to be present instead of worrying about the future or dwelling on the past," said Johnson.

Mills adds, "There's a chord in the song that wasn't part of the initial composition; it happened by mistake when we were first playing it. In the end we kept it, because what that chord suggested was all the mystery. To me it represents the whole process of us finding a common ground and working together to keep all those little idiosyncrasies tucked into the mix."

