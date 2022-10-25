Jane's Addiction Cancel Shows After Perry Farrell Injured

Social media capture Social media capture

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell was injured at a concert at Madison Square Garden last week, and have been forced to sit out several dates on Spirit On Fire Tour with the Smashing Pumpkins.

Farrell had this to say, "Friends and lovers, the tour so far has been an absolute blast. Filled with so much joy, and rock vibes. I've loved seeing all your faces, hearing you sing with us and feeling the love and energy from each and every one of you. Especially all the people from my generation, and there's been a lot of youngsters I have enjoyed speaking to. Good times.

"I'd like to address a lot of the comments and give you all an update. After Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform. I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders.

"Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well as Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City. Our friends, Our Lady Peace will be covering the next three shows as we aim to rejoin the tour this Saturday in Cleveland.

"I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage. Thank you for your understanding."

Related Stories

Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Announce Fall Tour

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single

Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Launching New Vegas Experience

Jane's Addiction Music and Merch

News > Jane's Addiction