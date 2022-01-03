Jason Aldean And Carrie Underwood Loved No. 1 2021 In Review

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood scored a top 21 story from November 2021 when their hit duet "If I Didn't Love You," held on to the No. 1 spot a second consecutive week on both Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard's Country Airplay chart.
"This song wouldn't be what it is without Carrie, she took it to a whole different level," Aldean said. "Country radio has always been and will continue to be an important part of me getting to my fans and all their support doesn't go unnoticed."
Fans will be able to watch Aldean and Underwood take the stage together and perform the song for the first time on television at this year's CMA Awards (11/10 at 7:00P CT on ABC). Watch the video below:
