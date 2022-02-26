.

JD Hardy Says 'Let Her Run' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-25-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

JD Hardy Killer cover art
Killer cover art

JD Hardy has released a music video for his brand new single "Let Her Run". The track comes from the Bakersfield country star's debut album, "Killer".

Hardy had this to say about the inspiration for the track, "I'm dating a gal who has trust issues based on a past traumatic relationship that seemed to bleed on me so to speak.

"As a real cowboy, I used the analogy that when a green broke horse starts to buck, you run them as long and hard as they want and typically you'll have their attention and gained some more trust."

The "Killer" album was produced by Dean Miller (son of country great Roger Miller) and features nine songs written by JD, along with his reimagining of the Simple Minds classic, "Don't You Forget About Me." Watch the "Let Her Run" video below:

Related Stories
JD Hardy Says 'Let Her Run' With New Video

News > JD Hardy

advertisement
Day In Rock

Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more

Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more

Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022- Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57- Tool- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss

Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ

Live: Allman Family Revival

Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago

Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin