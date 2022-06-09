.

Jerry Cantrell Delivers Hard To Know Video

Bruce Henne | 06-09-2022

Jerry Cantrell Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has released a music video for his song "Had To Know", which is a track from his latest solo album, "Brighten."

Directed by Jim Louvau, the clip, says Cantrell, "was filmed during our North American Brighten tour, comprised of footage from many great nights on the road. Thanks to Tyler Bates, Greg Puciato, Gil Sharone, Michael Rozon, Jason Achilles, Roger Manning Jr., and George Adrian for a fun run - looking forward to hitting Europe in a couple weeks."

"Brighten" sees Cantrell joined a by an extensive cast of rockers, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of the record.

The project delivers eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye." Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

