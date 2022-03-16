Jerry Cantrell Gets Animated For Siren Song

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell has premiered an animated music video for his track "Siren Song", which comes from his recently released solo album, "Brighten".

He had this to say about the video on social media, "I had a great time working with the very talented Nate Merritt and Josh Richman on this video to bring 'Siren Song' to life through animation.

"Nate’s imagery is beautiful and impactful, a perfect visual companion to the music that tells the story I started out with, and travels far beyond it. A true collaborative effort, great work guys."

The video comes as Jerry Cantrell prepares to launch his North American tour in support of the new album where his band will include Tyler Bates (Guitar), Greg Puciato (Backing Vocals), Gil Sharone (Drums), George Adrian (Bass), Michael Rozon (Pedal Steel) and Jason Achilles (keys).

The trek is set to kick off on March 24th at the Palace Theater in St. Paul, MN and will wrap up on May 8th in San Diego, Ca at the House of Blues. See the dates and watch the new video below:

Thu-Mar-24 St. Paul Palace Theatre

Sat-Mar-26 Chicago The Vic Theatre

Mon-Mar-28 Detroit St. Andrews Hall

Tue-Mar-29 Toronto History

Thu-Mar-31 Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre

Sat-Apr-02 Atlantic City Music Box @ Borgata

Sun-Apr-03 Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts

Tue-Apr-05 New York Irving Plaza

Wed-Apr-06 Boston Big Night Live

Fri-Apr-08 Baltimore Rams Head Live

Sat-Apr-09 Raleigh The Ritz

Sun-Apr-10 Charlotte Fillmore

Tue-Apr-12 Orlando House of Blues

Wed-Apr-13 St. Petersburg Jannus Live

Fri-Apr-15 Atlanta Tabernacle

Sun-Apr-17 Nashville Ryman Auditorium

Tue-Apr-19 New Orleans Fillmore

Thu-Apr-21 Dallas House of Blues

Fri-Apr-22 San Antonio Aztec Theatre

Sat-Apr-23 Houston House of Blues

Mon-Apr-25 Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom

Wed-Apr-27 Denver The Summit

Thu-Apr-28 Salt Lake City The Depot

Sun-May-01 Portland Roseland Theater

Mon-May-02 Seattle Moore Theatre

Wed-May-04 Sacramento Ace of Spades

Thu-May-05 Los Angeles Belasco Theatre

Sat-May-07 Las Vegas House of Blues

Sun-May-08 San Diego House of Blues

