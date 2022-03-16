Jerry Cantrell Gets Animated For Siren Song

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell has premiered an animated music video for his track "Siren Song", which comes from his recently released solo album, "Brighten".
He had this to say about the video on social media, "I had a great time working with the very talented Nate Merritt and Josh Richman on this video to bring 'Siren Song' to life through animation.
"Nate’s imagery is beautiful and impactful, a perfect visual companion to the music that tells the story I started out with, and travels far beyond it. A true collaborative effort, great work guys."
The video comes as Jerry Cantrell prepares to launch his North American tour in support of the new album where his band will include Tyler Bates (Guitar), Greg Puciato (Backing Vocals), Gil Sharone (Drums), George Adrian (Bass), Michael Rozon (Pedal Steel) and Jason Achilles (keys).
The trek is set to kick off on March 24th at the Palace Theater in St. Paul, MN and will wrap up on May 8th in San Diego, Ca at the House of Blues. See the dates and watch the new video below:
Thu-Mar-24 St. Paul Palace Theatre
Sat-Mar-26 Chicago The Vic Theatre
Mon-Mar-28 Detroit St. Andrews Hall
Tue-Mar-29 Toronto History
Thu-Mar-31 Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre
Sat-Apr-02 Atlantic City Music Box @ Borgata
Sun-Apr-03 Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts
Tue-Apr-05 New York Irving Plaza
Wed-Apr-06 Boston Big Night Live
Fri-Apr-08 Baltimore Rams Head Live
Sat-Apr-09 Raleigh The Ritz
Sun-Apr-10 Charlotte Fillmore
Tue-Apr-12 Orlando House of Blues
Wed-Apr-13 St. Petersburg Jannus Live
Fri-Apr-15 Atlanta Tabernacle
Sun-Apr-17 Nashville Ryman Auditorium
Tue-Apr-19 New Orleans Fillmore
Thu-Apr-21 Dallas House of Blues
Fri-Apr-22 San Antonio Aztec Theatre
Sat-Apr-23 Houston House of Blues
Mon-Apr-25 Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom
Wed-Apr-27 Denver The Summit
Thu-Apr-28 Salt Lake City The Depot
Sun-May-01 Portland Roseland Theater
Mon-May-02 Seattle Moore Theatre
Wed-May-04 Sacramento Ace of Spades
Thu-May-05 Los Angeles Belasco Theatre
Sat-May-07 Las Vegas House of Blues
Sun-May-08 San Diego House of Blues
