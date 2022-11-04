.

Jerry Cantrell Streams Brighten Album Documentary

Bruce Henne | 11-04-2022

Jerry Cantrell Cover artCover art

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is streaming a documentary about the making of his 2021 album, "Brighten", in sync with the first anniversary of the project's release.

The Seattle rocker's third solo set saw him joined a by an extensive cast of players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of the record.

The project delivered eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye." "It was like an old school '70s record where a multitude of musicians played," shared Cantrell last year. "So it's not a set band. I got to make music with a bunch of people I never had before, along with friends like Duff, Tyler Bates and Gil, who I've worked with previously."

Cantrell is marking the one year anniversary of "Brighten" with the release of a box set edition that includes previously unreleased live tracks from his Grammy performance, colored single vinyl, a poster, and more.

Stream the documentary here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Jerry Cantrell Delivers Hard To Know Video

Jerry Cantrell Gets Animated For Siren Song

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Brighten' Performance Video

An Evening With Jerry Cantrell Streaming Event Announced

Jerry Cantrell To Host Brighten Acoustic Performance At Grammy Museum

News > Jerry Cantrell

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Revisit 'November Rain' With 50-Piece Orchestra- Paramore North American Arena Tour- AWOLNATION- more

Silent Planet Frontman Injured In Tour Van Accident- August Burns Red Recruit Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach For Ancestry- Jimi Hendrix- more

Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise- The Dickies Stream Previously Unreleased 'Blink-183'- Imagine Dragons and DMB- more

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Original Christmas Song- Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'- Musicians Hall of Fame Class Of 2022- more

advertisement
Reviews

Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel

Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party