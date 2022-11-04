Jerry Cantrell Streams Brighten Album Documentary

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is streaming a documentary about the making of his 2021 album, "Brighten", in sync with the first anniversary of the project's release.

The Seattle rocker's third solo set saw him joined a by an extensive cast of players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of the record.

The project delivered eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye." "It was like an old school '70s record where a multitude of musicians played," shared Cantrell last year. "So it's not a set band. I got to make music with a bunch of people I never had before, along with friends like Duff, Tyler Bates and Gil, who I've worked with previously."

Cantrell is marking the one year anniversary of "Brighten" with the release of a box set edition that includes previously unreleased live tracks from his Grammy performance, colored single vinyl, a poster, and more.

Stream the documentary here

