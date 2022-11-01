Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral Details Announced

(117) Jerry Lee Lewis' family has announced the details of the iconic musician's public memorial services this weekend in Hernando, Mississippi and his birthplace, Ferriday, Louisiana.

The officiate for the funeral service on Saturday will be the rock 'n' roll legends' cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart along with Ferriday's Clyde Ray Webber.

There will be a live stream option for those not able to travel which will be announced soon via Lewis' Facebook page.

SERVICES:

Visitation - Public Welcome, Limited Availability

Hernando, Miss. - Thursday, Nov. 3 | 5 - 8 PM

Hernando Funeral Home

2285 Hwy 51 South, Hernando, MS 38632

Visitation - Public Welcome, Limited Availability

Young's Funeral Home - Saturday, Nov. 5 | 10 - 11 AM

2207, 609 EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334

Funeral Service - Public Welcome, Very Limited Availability

Livestream Available (Details to follow via Facebook)

Young's Funeral Home - Saturday, Nov. 5 | 11 AM CT

2207, 609 EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334

Private Burial Following Service

Celebration of Life

Saturday, Nov. 5 | Following the Service

The Arcade Theater

218 Louisiana Ave, Ferriday, LA 71334

