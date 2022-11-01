Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral Details Announced

(117) Jerry Lee Lewis' family has announced the details of the iconic musician's public memorial services this weekend in Hernando, Mississippi and his birthplace, Ferriday, Louisiana.
The officiate for the funeral service on Saturday will be the rock 'n' roll legends' cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart along with Ferriday's Clyde Ray Webber.
There will be a live stream option for those not able to travel which will be announced soon via Lewis' Facebook page.
SERVICES:
Visitation - Public Welcome, Limited Availability
Hernando, Miss. - Thursday, Nov. 3 | 5 - 8 PM
Hernando Funeral Home
2285 Hwy 51 South, Hernando, MS 38632
Visitation - Public Welcome, Limited Availability
Young's Funeral Home - Saturday, Nov. 5 | 10 - 11 AM
2207, 609 EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334
Funeral Service - Public Welcome, Very Limited Availability
Livestream Available (Details to follow via Facebook)
Young's Funeral Home - Saturday, Nov. 5 | 11 AM CT
2207, 609 EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334
Private Burial Following Service
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 5 | Following the Service
The Arcade Theater
218 Louisiana Ave, Ferriday, LA 71334
