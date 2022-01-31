Jimmie Allen Launching His First Headline Tour This Week

Jimmie Allen is gearing up to launch his very first headline tour this coming Thursday (February 3rd), and has recently announced additional dates for the trek and added Madeline Merlo and Chayce Beckham as support acts.
Allen will be kicking off the Down Home Tour on February 3rd in West Hollywood, CA at the famed Troubadour and the trek will conclude on May 21st in Ft. Worth, TX at Billy Bob's Texas.
He had this to say, "I'm looking forward to the Down Home Tour, my first ever headlining tour. I wanted to wait awhile before headlining because I wanted the timing to be right, I didn't want to rush it. I wanted to make sure I was ready, my band was ready, so we could give the audience what they deserve every night - which is greatness.
"And I finally feel like my band and I are at a point where greatness is something we can achieve. To everyone that's supported us so far on our journey, thank you. We look forward to seeing you and a bunch of our new friends on the Down Home Tour."
Support for the tour will be varied and will include a combination of Neon Union, Madeline Merlo and Chayce Beckham. Allen has also announced the 2nd Bettie James Fest at Hudson Fields in his hometown of Milton, DE on August 13, 2022. See the dates below:
Jimmie Allen - Down Home Tour 2022
Thursday, February 3** - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
Friday, February 4** - San Diego, CA - Moonshine Flats
Saturday, February 5** - Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin' Country
Friday, February 11**** - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
Saturday, February 12*** - Indio, CA - Spotlight 29 Showroom
Thursday, February 24**** - Tyler, TX - Tyler Junior College
Friday, February 25**** - Katy, TX - Mo's Place
Saturday, February 26* - San Antonio, TX - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Friday, March 4**** - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
Saturday, March 5* - West Palm Beach, FL - Rib Roundup Music Festival
Friday, March 11**** - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
Saturday, March 12* - Milwaukee, WI - UW Milwaukee Panther Arena
Friday, March 18**** - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
Saturday, March 19**** - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
Thursday, April 21**** - Tulsa, OK - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - River Spirit Casino Resort
Friday, April 22**** - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre
Saturday, April 23**** - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
Thursday, April 28*** - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Friday, April 29*** - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
Saturday, April 30*** - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Thursday, May 12*** - Richmond, VA - The National
Friday, May 13*** - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Saturday, May 14*** - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Saturday, May 21**** - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas
August 13, 2021* - Milton, DE - Hudson Fields (Bettie James Fest)
*Jimmie Allen only
**Neon Union & Madeline Merlo
***Chayce Beckham & Neon Union
****Neon Union only
Jimmie Allen To Sing National Anthem At Indianapolis 500
Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover- Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast- The Black Keys- more
Original Megadeth Members Reunite To Honor Gar- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert 'Cancer Free'- Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music- more
Megadeth's New Album Release Delayed Says Mustaine- Pearl Jam and Mason Jennings Offshoot Painted Shield Share New Song- more
Jimi Hendrix Music, Money, Madness Documentary Coming to Theaters- Ghost Debut New Song 'Kaisarion' At Tour Opener- more
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard