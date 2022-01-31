Jimmie Allen Launching His First Headline Tour This Week

Jimmie Allen is gearing up to launch his very first headline tour this coming Thursday (February 3rd), and has recently announced additional dates for the trek and added Madeline Merlo and Chayce Beckham as support acts.

Allen will be kicking off the Down Home Tour on February 3rd in West Hollywood, CA at the famed Troubadour and the trek will conclude on May 21st in Ft. Worth, TX at Billy Bob's Texas.

He had this to say, "I'm looking forward to the Down Home Tour, my first ever headlining tour. I wanted to wait awhile before headlining because I wanted the timing to be right, I didn't want to rush it. I wanted to make sure I was ready, my band was ready, so we could give the audience what they deserve every night - which is greatness.

"And I finally feel like my band and I are at a point where greatness is something we can achieve. To everyone that's supported us so far on our journey, thank you. We look forward to seeing you and a bunch of our new friends on the Down Home Tour."

Support for the tour will be varied and will include a combination of Neon Union, Madeline Merlo and Chayce Beckham. Allen has also announced the 2nd Bettie James Fest at Hudson Fields in his hometown of Milton, DE on August 13, 2022. See the dates below:



Jimmie Allen - Down Home Tour 2022

Thursday, February 3** - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

Friday, February 4** - San Diego, CA - Moonshine Flats

Saturday, February 5** - Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin' Country

Friday, February 11**** - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Saturday, February 12*** - Indio, CA - Spotlight 29 Showroom

Thursday, February 24**** - Tyler, TX - Tyler Junior College

Friday, February 25**** - Katy, TX - Mo's Place

Saturday, February 26* - San Antonio, TX - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Friday, March 4**** - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

Saturday, March 5* - West Palm Beach, FL - Rib Roundup Music Festival

Friday, March 11**** - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

Saturday, March 12* - Milwaukee, WI - UW Milwaukee Panther Arena

Friday, March 18**** - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall

Saturday, March 19**** - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

Thursday, April 21**** - Tulsa, OK - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - River Spirit Casino Resort

Friday, April 22**** - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, April 23**** - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

Thursday, April 28*** - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Friday, April 29*** - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

Saturday, April 30*** - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Thursday, May 12*** - Richmond, VA - The National

Friday, May 13*** - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Saturday, May 14*** - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Saturday, May 21**** - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas

August 13, 2021* - Milton, DE - Hudson Fields (Bettie James Fest)



*Jimmie Allen only

**Neon Union & Madeline Merlo

***Chayce Beckham & Neon Union

****Neon Union only

