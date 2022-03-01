Jimmie Allen Going 'Down Home' Next Week

Jimmie Allen has announced that he will be releasing his brand new single "Down Home" on March 8th, followed by a music video for the track on March 18th.
The song is the lead single from Allen's forthcoming album, and he cowrote it with Cameron Bedell, Rian Ball & Tate Howell. Jimmie had this to say, "'Down Home' is probably one of the most special songs I've ever written.
I wrote it about my father - kind of like, hopefully he's in heaven and looking down on everything I'm doing and hope he'd be proud of me. I wrote it with my friends [Tate] Howell, [Rian] Ball and [Cameron] Bedell.
"It's a song that's actually helped me a lot because in the midst of missing my father, I think about him seeing everything I've got going on and it's like... even though he's gone, he's always with me.
"I hope this song finds its place in the world and this song helps people that have lost not only a father, or a parent, or a loved one just like the song has helped me." Fans can pre-save the track here.
