Jimmie Allen Reveals Bettie James Fest Lineup

(fcc) Jimmie Allen has unveiled the lineup for the second annual Bettie James Fest, taking place on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Hudson Fields in Allen's hometown of Milton, DE. General tickets will go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local.



This year's dynamic slate of performers include We The Kings, Lainey Wilson, Neon Union, Chayce Beckham, JJ Rupp and Kounty. Allen will once again serve as headliner for the festival, which he established in 2021 in honor of his late grandmother (Bettie Snead) and late father (James Allen).



"Bettie James Fest part two! Bettie James Fest is a music festival that I put on in my hometown of Milton, DE, in honor of my grandma Bettie and father James. It's a multi-genre day of music, celebrating life and different types of music. It's super fun, and it's a way for me to come back and dive back into my hometown and bring music here. It's the one show that I look forward to most every year," Allen says.



"To be able to come back to the place that raised me, after having a little bit of success, just means so much 'cause these are the people that made me who I am. This is the town that made me who I am. And it's great because we also get to have Delaware artists come down and be part of the festival as well," he continues.



"Bettie James Fest... Part 2... Going down August 13, 2022 - Hudson Fields in Milton, De... I'll see y'all there!"



Two additional opening acts will be selected through a social media contest later this year, with details to come on Allen's various social media platforms in the coming months. Neon Union and Chayce Beckham are currently special guests on select dates of Jimmie's Down Home Tour, which kicked off in February.

