Joe Bonamassa Announces Spring U.S. Tour

(EBM) Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be continuing on the road well into next year, with the addition of his U.S. Spring Tour 2023 that will be kicking off February 15 in Charleston, West Virginia, performing in 16 cities in the U.S. before wrapping March 11 in St. Augustine, Florida. Tickets for the U.S. Spring Tour 2023 go on sale this Friday, July 29th.



As part of the spring tour, Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII is set for March 13-17, 2023, departing from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The final festival line-up which already boasts the legendary Little Feat and Joanne Shaw Taylor will be announced in August. KTBA at Sea is one of the largest fundraisers for his non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation to aid in its mission to promote music education by providing grants and resources to schools and musicians in need.



The announcement of his spring tour comes as the blues-rock titan prepares to embark on his U.S. Summer Tour 2022, launching next week at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 2, and features a two-night stop at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, which will be recorded for a concert film to be released at a later date. The tour will end with an unprecedented live event, KTBA Presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends on August 19 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach in Long Island, New York, which will include special guests Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.



Following the summer tour, Bonamassa is set to host the second annual Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean cruise Aug. 23-28, setting sail from Athens, Greece with ports in Mykonos and Kusadasi, Turkey, and featuring a hefty lineup including Keb'Mo', Tommy Emmanuel, Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, Samantha Fish and many more.



Dates for Joe Bonamassa's U.S. Spring Tour 2023

Feb. 15 Clay Center Charleston, WV

Feb. 17 Playhouse Square Cleveland, OH

Feb. 18 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

Feb. 20 The Orpheum Theater Madison, WI

Feb. 22 Peoria Civic Center Theater Peoria, IL

Feb. 24 DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI

Feb. 25 Morris Performing Arts Center South Bend, IN

Feb. 28 Shea's Buffalo Theatre Buffalo, NY

March 1 Benedum Center Pittsburgh, PA

March 3 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC

March 4 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

March 5 Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN

March 7 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL

March 8 Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA

March 10 The King Center Melbourne, FL

March 11 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL

March 13 Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII Miami, FL



