Joe Bonamassa Announces Third Annual Stream-A-Thon

(EBM) Joe Bonamassa and his nonprofit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation have announced that their third annual Stream-A-Thon Event will be taking place on Saturday, May 1 at 3pm ET to benefit the Fueling Musicians Program, which supports musicians in need.

The event will be hosted by Bonamassa and will more than 2 hours of music performances from over 25 musicians, including some of Joe's legendary friends and talented rising stars.



Bonamassa recognized that supporting artists is crucial to maintain their livelihoods during the pandemic crisis, as well as helping them get back on the road when live music events were permitted. Now he wants to continue to pay it forward as so many did for him and extend the Fueling Musicians Program to get immediate assistance to musicians in need. Eligible artists include those who have suffered hardships due to the long-lasting effects of the pandemic on their careers. In 2022, the Fueling Musicians Program was honored as one of the recipients of the prestigious "Keeping the Blues Alive Award" by The Blues Foundation.



To date, the Fueling Musicians program has raised over $500,000 for qualifying touring musicians who are suffering financial hardship and whose careers have been put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's ripple effect on the music industry. The program provides immediate cash payments for essential living expenses of $1,500. Bonamassa hopes this Stream-A-Thon event will increase donations and achieve his goal of raising an additional $100,000. The more money raised, the more musicians we can help.

"I am so thankful for the incredible support from our industry partners and for the fans who have donated to this program. Through the generosity of our contributors, we can continue to impact musicians who still need our help," shares Bonamassa.



