Joe Bonamassa Teams With Epiphone To Recreate His 1962 ES-335

The Joe Bonamassa Epiphone 1962 ES-335

(Prime PR) Epiphone is proud to take the next step in its partnership with world-famous guitarist and guitar collector Joe Bonamassa and launch the Joe Bonamassa 1962 ES-335 in Sixties Cherry. The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1962 ES-335 is now available worldwide at authorized Epiphone dealers and on www.Epiphone.com.



"I used my Gibson 335 on my first solo album because I wanted to sound like Eric Clapton," says Joe Bonamassa. "A 335 makes you sound different because it's semi-hollow, but it also has a very unique, fat and warm sound that no other guitar has. I sold the guitar about three years later to finance a move from NYC to Los Angeles. For almost 17 years I searched for that guitar, but then I finally got it back and now I want to share it with you."



"Joe has many guitars, but none have more personal significance than this ES-335," says Mat Koehler, Sr. Director of Product Development at Gibson Brands. "We absolutely love the story and we're honored to be able to help tell it with the release of this faithful recreation."

Some guitars are more special than others, even when that guitar is owned by a world-famous guitarist and guitar collector like Joe Bonamassa. In 1996, he purchased a red 1962 Gibson ES-335 and used the guitar on his first solo album, A New Day Yesterday. In 2001, he regrettably sold the guitar to help fund his move from New York to L.A. As the unexpected phone call resulted in Joe being reunited with his old friend, the red ES-335 that propelled him through his first solo album and launched him into a new life on the West Coast. Feeling fortunate to get his old guitar back, Joe promised that this important instrument would stay with him for the rest of his life. The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1962 ES-335 is a tribute to a legendary guitarist and one of his cherished instruments. It features a one-piece mahogany neck with an Indian laurel fretboard and a comfortable Rounded C profile, Gibson BurstBucker 2 and 3 pickups wired to CTS potentiometers and Mallory capacitors, A Switchcraft pickup selector toggle switch and output jack and a Maestro Vibrola. The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1962 ES-335 arrives with a custom hardshell case with Epiphone and Joe Bonamassa graphics and a certificate of authenticity.

Watch the Gibson TV interview with Joe below:

