Joe Bonamassa Goes Retro With Animated 'Mind's Eye' Video

Joe Bonamassa pays homage to the Beatles Yellow Submarine animation and the prog rock videos of the 70's with his new "Mind's Eye" video.

J&R Adventures label head Roy Weisman had this to say about the clip, "Joe wanted this video to emulate the great prog rock videos of the past using cool custom illustrations and psychedelic scenes.

"The song has a very Pink Floyd feel so the video needed to step up and meet that unique vibe. The whole Time Clocks record is about a journey and 'Mind's Eye' gives you a fun glimpse of what could be swimming around in inside someone's mind."

The video arrives as Bonamassa preparing to tour the UK for the first time in three years. He will be playing five concerts in April and May 2022, including two nights at the legendary Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 5 May and Friday 6 May.

Joe will also perform concerts at Glasgow, The Armadillo on Wednesday 20 April, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on Friday 22 April, and Brighton Centre on Saturday 23 April.

"Mind's Eye" comes from Joe's latest album "Time Clocks." Watch the video below:

