John Mellencamp Shares New Song 'Chasing Rainbows'

Album cover art

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp will release his new album, "Strictly A One-Eyed Jack", on January 21. The singer has issued a lyric video for the set's latest preview, "Chasing Rainbows."

The project delivers a dozen new songs from the Indiana rocker - including three with Bruce Springsteen, with whom he shared the set's lead single, "Wasted Days", back in September.

"I worked on three songs on John's album and I spent some time in Indiana with him," shared Springsteen earlier this year, reports Rolling Stone. "I love John a lot. He's a great songwriter and I have become very close [with him] and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record."

The 2022 album marks Mellencamp's 25th studio release and first since the 2018 covers project, "Other's People's Stuff." Watch the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

