John Mellencamp Shares New Song 'Chasing Rainbows'

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp will release his new album, "Strictly A One-Eyed Jack", on January 21. The singer has issued a lyric video for the set's latest preview, "Chasing Rainbows."
The project delivers a dozen new songs from the Indiana rocker - including three with Bruce Springsteen, with whom he shared the set's lead single, "Wasted Days", back in September.
"I worked on three songs on John's album and I spent some time in Indiana with him," shared Springsteen earlier this year, reports Rolling Stone. "I love John a lot. He's a great songwriter and I have become very close [with him] and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record."
The 2022 album marks Mellencamp's 25th studio release and first since the 2018 covers project, "Other's People's Stuff." Watch the lyric video here.
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'
John Mellencamp In The Studio For 'Scarecrow' Anniversary
Neil Young and John Mellencamp Lead Farm Aid 2019
Man Arrested For Breaking Into John Mellencamp's House
Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming- Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves American Tour- more
Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more
The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead At 78- Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021