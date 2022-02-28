Jon Pardi Launching Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour

Jon Pardi has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer for his Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour, which will feature support from Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.

The Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour is set to kick off on July 14th in Irving, TX at the Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza and will wrap up on October 1st in Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheatre.

Pardi had this to say about the trek, "I'm really excited to take two great friends and great artists out as openers for the Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour." See the dates below:

7/14 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza

7/15 - Belton, TX - Bell County Expo Center

7/16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

7/22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

7/23 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

7/24 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion

8/4 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

8/5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

8/6 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino

8/19 - Lampe, MO - Black Oak Amphitheatre

8/20 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill

8/25 - Raleigh NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

8/27 - Sharpsburg, KY - Barnyard Amphitheatre

9/8 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Park

9/9 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion

9/10 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp

9/15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp

9/16 - Big Flats, NY - Summer Stage - Tags

9/17 -Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

9/22 - New York, NY - Pier 17- the rooftop

9/23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

9/24 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

9/29 -Southaven, MS - Landers Center*

9/30 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center*

10/1 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre*

*Hailey Whitters Not Appearing

