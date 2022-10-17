Journey And Toto Launching North American Freedom Tour

Tour poster

Journey have announced details for their 2023 North American Freedom Tour celebrating their 50th anniversary that will feature special guests Toto.

The 38-city tour is set to kick off on February 4th in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center will wrap up on April 25th at the brand new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA.



Neal Schon had this to say, "We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023.

"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin' good memories. See you soon Friends."



Jonathan Cain added, "Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives.

"The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times'."



Toto's Steve Lukather shared, "'On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well." See the dates below:



February 4 Allentown, PA PPL Center

February 5 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

February 8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

February 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

February 11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

February 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

February 17 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

February 19 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

February 22 Austin, TX Moody Center

February 23 Lafayette, LA Cajundome

February 26 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 1 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

March 3 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

March 4 Hartford, CT XL Center

March 8 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

March 9 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

March 12 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

March 13 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

March 16 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

March 17 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

March 20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center

March 21 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 24 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 25 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 31 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

April 1 Memphis, TN FedExForum

April 4 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

April 7 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena

April 8 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

April 11 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center

April 13 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

April 14 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

April 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

April 19 Stockton, CA Stockton Arena

April 22 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena

April 23 Fresno, CA SaveMart Center

April 25 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

