Journey And Toto Launching North American Freedom Tour
Journey have announced details for their 2023 North American Freedom Tour celebrating their 50th anniversary that will feature special guests Toto.
The 38-city tour is set to kick off on February 4th in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center will wrap up on April 25th at the brand new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA.
Neal Schon had this to say, "We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023.
"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin' good memories. See you soon Friends."
Jonathan Cain added, "Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives.
"The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times'."
Toto's Steve Lukather shared, "'On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well." See the dates below:
February 4 Allentown, PA PPL Center
February 5 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
February 8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
February 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
February 11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
February 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
February 17 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
February 19 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena
February 22 Austin, TX Moody Center
February 23 Lafayette, LA Cajundome
February 26 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 1 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
March 3 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
March 4 Hartford, CT XL Center
March 8 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
March 9 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre
March 12 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
March 13 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
March 16 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
March 17 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
March 20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center
March 21 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The MARK
March 24 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
March 25 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 31 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
April 1 Memphis, TN FedExForum
April 4 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
April 7 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena
April 8 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
April 11 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center
April 13 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena
April 14 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
April 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena
April 19 Stockton, CA Stockton Arena
April 22 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
April 23 Fresno, CA SaveMart Center
April 25 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
Journey And Toto Launching North American Freedom Tour
Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute
Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks
Journey Celebrating Faithfully Anniversary On The Goldbergs
Journey Planning Tour Early Next Year