Journey Star Missed New Year's Eve TV Performance Due To Covid

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo reportedly missed performing with the band on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest because he tested positive for Covid-19.
The band performed their classic hits "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believin'" on the TV special live from Times Square in New York City with Deen's tech Steve Toomey filling in for him.
Guitarist and band cofounder Neal Schon was asked by a about Deen's absence on Instagram and he reportedly simply responded, "Covid". The change in plan apparently last minute as Deen took to his own Instagram on December 30th sharing his excitement about the performance.
He wrote, "Hope you all had an AWESOME Holiday ! Off to NYC?to perform with @journeymusicofficial for @rockineve! Who will be ringing in 2022 with us?!" See some fan shared video of the performance below:
