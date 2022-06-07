Journey Share New Song 'Don't Give Up On Us'

(hennemusic) Journey are streaming a visualizer video for their new single, "Don't Give Up On Us", which is a track from the iconic band's forthcoming album, "Freedom."

"It is a very melodic song," says Neal Schon. "It's soulful, coming more from that R&B place and a little more Motown sounding but it definitely rocks. I feel like it's got Journey all over it."

The tune follows "The Way We Used To Be", "You Got The Best Of Me" and "Let It Rain" as the latest preview to the band's 15th studio record, which will be released on July 8.

Journey will launch the project with a four-date Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas next month, where they will be joined by a symphony orchestra. Stream the new single here.

