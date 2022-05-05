Journey Share 'You Got The Best Of Me' Visualizer Video

(hennemusic) Journey are sharing a visualizer video for their new single, "You Got The Best Of Me", from the forthcoming album, "Freedom," which will be released this summer.
The recently-released track follows last summer's "The Way We Used To Be" as the second preview to the follow-up to the California band's 2011 album, "Eclipse."
"I wanted kind of a punky rendition of 'Any Way You Want It'," says guitarist Neal Schon. "I usually don't go in saying I'm going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like 'Wheel in the Sky' did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth."
Ahead of the July 8 release of "Freedom", Journey are currently playing dates on a spring North American tour that is set to wrap up in Quebec City, QC on May 16. Watch the new video here
