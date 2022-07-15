.

Journey Stream New Album Freedom And Launch Residency

Bruce Henne | 07-15-2022

Residency poster

(hennemusic) Journey are streaming their new album, "Freedom", following its release on July 8th and they will launch the project with a four-date Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas starting tonight July 15th, where they will be joined by a symphony orchestra.

The project marks the California band's 15th studio record, which was co-produced by founder and guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain and Narada Michael Walden, who played drums on the set.

Former member Randy Jackson handled bass duties on the record, while the group brought in Todd Jensen (bass) and returning member Deen Castronovo (drums) for the companion tour alongside keyboardist Jason Derlatka.

"During the pandemic, there wasn't much to do," recalls Schon about the origins of the record. "I spent a lot of time in my little studio at home, learning how to play keyboards and looping. Some of those ideas ended up being songs. So it kind of came out of nowhere."

"Freedom" was first introduced with the 2021 single, "The Way We Used To Be." Stream "Freedom" in full here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Journey Stream New Album Freedom And Launch Residency

